InnBucks Expands ATM Network Nationwide Through Zimswitch

InnBucks is expanding its automated teller machine (ATM) network nationwide after securing Zimswitch interoperability certification, a development expected to widen cash access for cardholders across participating financial institutions.

The rollout follows a successful pilot phase and marks an expansion of the financial services provider’s physical infrastructure, allowing customers with participating Zimswitch-enabled bank cards to withdraw cash from InnBucks ATMs.

The development introduces an additional cash withdrawal channel for customers who would otherwise rely on their own banks’ ATM networks, potentially improving convenience and access to cash as InnBucks increases its nationwide footprint.

Under the interoperability arrangement, InnBucks ATMs will serve customers beyond its existing digital wallet ecosystem, connecting its infrastructure to Zimbabwe’s broader financial services network.

The move comes as financial institutions and payment service providers continue to expand access channels that enable customers to transact across different platforms and networks.

Interoperability allows compatible payment systems to communicate and process transactions across institutional boundaries, reducing reliance on infrastructure operated exclusively by individual financial institutions.

For customers, the arrangement means a participating Zimswitch cardholder can use an InnBucks ATM to access cash without necessarily having to locate an ATM operated by their own bank. Transaction fees, withdrawal limits and other applicable conditions will depend on the relevant card issuer and service arrangements.

InnBucks said the nationwide expansion would place ATMs in convenient, high-traffic locations, bringing cash withdrawal services closer to customers in their everyday environments.

The company, which has built its proposition around digital wallet services and everyday financial transactions, is extending its reach into physical payment infrastructure through the ATM rollout.

The integration of digital wallet services, card-based transactions and cash withdrawal facilities could strengthen its position in Zimbabwe’s increasingly connected payments ecosystem.

InnBucks said the ATMs use modern technology designed to support secure transaction processing, cash dispensing and a straightforward customer experience. The successful pilot phase also provided an opportunity to test and refine the service before the nationwide expansion.

Beyond the immediate benefit to customers, the development highlights the growing role of shared payment infrastructure in expanding access to financial services.

Rather than restricting ATM access to its own customers, InnBucks can now support cardholders from participating financial institutions through the Zimswitch network. This broadens the potential reach of its ATM investment while providing customers with an additional channel for accessing cash.

The commercial significance of the initiative will depend partly on the pace of network expansion, ATM availability, transaction reliability and the costs customers incur when using the service.

For Zimbabwe’s financial services sector, the expansion represents another step towards a more interoperable payments environment, where customers can access services across connected networks rather than being limited to infrastructure owned by their primary financial institution.