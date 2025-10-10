UN Envoy Urges Zimbabwean Media to Champion Fact-Based Development Reporting

The United Nations has called on the media to take a leading role in advancing fact-based development reporting, countering misinformation and holding both government and development partners accountable in the drive toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Speaking at a meeting with editors in Harare, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon commended Zimbabwe’s media for amplifying the voices of citizens and for shaping public understanding around the country’s development agenda.

“Your work is at the heart of shaping public understanding, promoting transparency and holding policy and decision makers accountable as we all strive to build a resilient and prosperous Zimbabwe,” said Kallon.

Since assuming office in 2022, Kallon said he had observed that journalists had been instrumental in promoting awareness of the SDGs through their reporting, analysis and investigative work particularly on social media platforms that continue to influence public discourse.

He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to media freedom, citing Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which guarantees the right to freedom of expression and access to information as a cornerstone of democratic society and sustainable development.

Kallon outlined the UN’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s national development priorities under the 2022–2026 Zimbabwe UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework which channels approximately US$500 million annually toward development and recovery projects.

He said the UN had already mobilised US$1.5 billion of the US$2.8 billion required for ongoing programmes focused on health, education, climate resilience, and economic diversification.

The UN’s interventions have supported the strengthening of health systems including the HIV/AIDS response expanded access to inclusive education and social protection and promoted environmental sustainability through climate adaptation and food security initiatives across 18 districts.

Kallon also highlighted economic diversification and private sector partnerships including the launch of a US$100 million Zimbabwe Renewable Energy Fund seeded through the UN SDG Fund’s catalytic financing.

He credited the progress to generous financial and technical partners including the US, EU, UK, Japan, Germany, Sweden and the Global Fund.

Kallon praised the Zimbabwean media for its role in public awareness and accountability, noting its critical work during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, cholera outbreaks and the El Niño-induced drought.

“Media and journalists in Zimbabwe played a crucial role during emergencies by disseminating timely, life-saving information and countering dangerous rumours,” he said.

He cited successful collaborations between the UN and local media in campaigns on climate change, gender-based violence, disability inclusion and social protection adding that these efforts had helped translate technical discussions into public understanding and civic mobilisation.

Kallon proposed several measures to deepen cooperation between the UN and media houses to accelerate SDG progress establishing a structured UN–Media liaison mechanism for regular briefings and data sharing, expanding access to verified local data for fact-based, solutions-oriented reporting.

He also proposed supporting capacity-building for journalists in data journalism, climate science, and public finance, enhancing coverage in rural areas to spotlight community-level SDG impacts and developing joint communication strategies to counter misinformation during emergencies.

He also emphasized the need for ethical journalism that prioritizes accuracy, context, and inclusion, urging editors to amplify marginalized voices such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

“Journalists must combine watchdog and constructive journalism — exposing failures, but also highlighting effective interventions and innovations,” Kallon said.