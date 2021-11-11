Murewa RDC Boss Arrested

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Murewa Rural District Council, Alois Gurajena (48) for Criminal Abuse of Duty after he unprocedurally subdivided a farm and allocated stands to home seekers.

Allegations against Gurajena are that in 2003, Train Farm was leased to Moses Sewera for agricultural purposes and has been utilized for that purpose since then.

When the lease expired the leasee, Sewera, was allowed to continue with his farming activities. It is alleged that recently, Gurajena subdivided the farm and allocated stands to home seekers.

In doing this, Gurajena flouted laid down procedures which state that when a farm is to be converted from farming activities to urban development, the Ministry of Lands formerly hands over the farm to Ministry of Local Government who in turn hand over the farm to the Local Authority for initiation of processes to convert it into urban development following laid down procedures.

According to the Ministry of local Government, the farm in question was not formally handed over to them by the Ministry of Lands and as such the Ministry of Local Government has not handed over the farm to Murewa RDC for urban development.

Gurajena is expected in court today, 11 November 2021.