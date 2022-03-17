Japan Extends HealthCare Support To Zim

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is currently providing technical support to enhance the management of healthcare facilities across the country as part of efforts by the Asian country to improve access to healthcare services for the majority of Zimbabweans.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of healthcare equipment in Harare recently, Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe, Satoshi Tanaka said the technical support provided by JICA would equip hospital managers and staff with the requisite skills to manage health facilities in line with world-class standards.

“The support in the country’s healthcare system to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and leave no one behind is of the pillars of Japan’s cooperation with Zimbabwe,” said Tanaka.

Soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2019, Japan provided an emergency grant of US$3.8 Million to upgrade the medical and hospital equipment of 12 public hospitals around the country which is currently at the procurement stage.

“Of these same 12 hospitals, JICA is currently proving technical assistance to improve the efficiency of hospital management and the quality of healthcare service delivery through the five-years 5s-KAIZEN-TQM project,” said Ambassador Tanaka.

Kaizen is a Japanese business philosophy that focuses on gradually improving productivity by involving all employees and by making the work environment more efficient. Kaizen translates to “change for the better” or “continuous improvement.”

TQM, also known as Total Quality Control (TQC), is a management tool for improving total performance. It is to lead to increased customer satisfaction through satisfying such corporate cross-functional goals as quality, cost, scheduling, manpower development, and new product development.

Ambassador Tanaka added that in 2020, Japan signed a grant aid of US$2.7 Million for new life-saving equipment for Sally Mugabe Children’s Hospital which will be delivered soon. JICA has also been instrumental in the Strengthening Monitoring and Evaluation Capacity for HIV/AIDS response programs in Zimbabwe.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is currently providing technical support to enhance the management of healthcare facilities across the country with the aim of catapulting Zimbabwe towards attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC).