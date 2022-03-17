Top CCC Supporter Charged With Disorderly Conduct For Wearing Yellow Regalia In Harare CBD

A top Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter Godfrey Karembera popularly known as Madzibaba VeShanduko has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly wearing a yellow regalia and urging people in the streets of Harare to vote for Nelson Chamisa, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has said.

Karembera was arrested at the corner of Rezende and Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare Central Business district and taken to Harare Central Police Station.

“Godfrey Karembera popularly known as Madzibaba ve Shanduko is facing a charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly wearing yellow regalia & telling people in Harare’s CBD to vote for @nelsonchamisa. He is detained at Harare Central Police Station,” ZLHR said on Twitter.

The human rights lobby group also reported that Karembera was assaulted while in the hands of the police.

“Madzibaba ve Shanduko has been badly assaulted on his legs & back. One police officer is taking issue with him for allegedly dressing improperly as he is wearing a floral blue short sleeved shirt & a navy blue backpack,” added ZLHR.

Meanwhile, ZLHR has deployed Douglas Coltart to represent Karembera who is currently detained at Harare Central Police Station.

Madzibaba veShanduko is famed for his yellow garments which he wears at all CCC rallies across the country.