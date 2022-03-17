Fastjet Extends Wings To Mpumalanga

Fastjet Zimbabwe, Wednesday launched flights from Victoria Falls to Mbombela Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport in South Africa in an effort to increase tourism travel.

The new scheduled service route will operate three (3) times a week on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Providing a boost for tourism between the two countries, the new direct flight will be a seamless connection for travellers on the safari circuit, effectively linking the Lowveld lodges in and around the Kruger National Park, directly with Victoria Falls, another of Southern Africa’s greatest tourism attractions.

Fastjet will operate the service using the airline’s 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft. This aircraft type is known to provide the versatility to build a sustainable regional network with the right-size capacity while offering customers comfortable seating with generous legroom.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana, said the airline is on a drive to accelerate international tourism between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“Fastjet is a leading airline operating into Victoria Falls and the region. We are delighted to be adding another crucial direct flight connection to Victoria Falls. We believe this route will facilitate accelerated travel between these two globally recognised tourism destinations of Zimbabwe and South Africa, thereby massively contributing to the restart of tourism in the region,” said Ndawana.

The airline’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Julian Edmunds commented, “Since our announcement of this route, the response from Victoria Falls and the Mpumalanga Province has been overwhelmingly positive. Our nonstop service from Victoria Falls to Mbombela Kruger Mpumalanga will benefit a variety of travellers especially those that want to maximise their holiday by exploring multiple Southern African destinations in a single visit”