Jet Stores Unveils Its 28th Branch

Jet Stores has increased its store footprint to 28 after the recent opening of another branch in Harare last week.

Located by corner of Leopold Takawira and Kwame Nkrumah in the Harare central business district, the store is sprawling over 425m² of gross space and 422m² in trading space – giving shoppers ample room to enjoy the shopping environment.

Utilising the most of floor and wall space, the refurbishment is geared towards maximising clients’ experience and ensuring variety of choice in product assortments.

This store is the third branch located in the Harare city centre-down town area, bringing the Harare stores compliment to five and nationwide compliment to 28.

In a statement, Edgars Group Chief Marketing Officer Rumbidzai Dzimba was excited over the development saying it improves their customers’ experience.

“We are excited about this addition to our footprint as it reinforces one of the brand attributes which is to bring fashion to our customers’ doorsteps,” Dzimba said.

She added “When it comes to shopping for fashion, we know customers love style, variety and value, and this new store offers just that and its exclusive to Jet. The brand offers trendy fashion for the whole family cutting across all age groups.”

The outlet is an ideal destination for fashion enthusiasts and customers who value convenience and is complimented by flexible payment terms through Laybys and Credit Accounts. The credit terms give customers up to six months to pay when they have an account with the store. It also offers short-term loans instore through Club Plus microfinance which is a sister company in the Edgars Stores Limited stable.

The Jet Chain is a subsidiary of Edgars Stores Limited.