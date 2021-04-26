CBZ Offers Zero Rated Service On CBZ Touch App

CBZ Bank clients with the CBZ Touch application on their mobile phones can now make transactions on the platform without incurring any data costs only if they have an Econet Wireless line so far, the bank announced last week.

The development is part of the bank’s strategy of bringing the bank closer to its clients in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the also in line with the ever-changing digital advancements in the banking world.

“We are driving our clients to digital platforms. There is COVID -19 and we want our clients to be able to access the bank from anywhere and everywhere without the need to necessarily visit our branches,” said CBZ director- Retail Banking, Dedrey Mutimutema.

“It’s absolutely possible. CBZ is covering data on behalf of its clients. We started off with Econet for now so anyone with an Econet line can actually access the CBZ Touch with no data cost. We will be expanding to the various mobile network operators as well,” added Mutimutema.

High cost of data in the country remains the biggest barrier for clients to access digital services and more so, a major factor in slowing down financial inclusion efforts.

“We service all segments of the market, from the low income earners up to the high network clients in our communities. So we want everyone to be included and we know that cost of data has been prohibitive. We have marginalized communities that we service and we want everyone to be accessing the bank on their fingertips so we are bringing the bank to everyone,” said Mutimutema.

Meanwhile the bank is in the process of enabling the zero rated service on other mobile network operators.

The bank has been thriving on its digital innovation drive in recent times, having earlier introduced its CBZ Pay platform which enables a virtual VISA card for clients by simply linking their VISA card with their account via the CBZ Touch App.

The bank has also introduced student VISA cards, which are tailor-made to transact learners’ payment of tuition and examination fees at low charges.