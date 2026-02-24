Govt Unveils Plan to Tackle Child Labour and Online Abuse

Government has approved a new five-year strategy aimed at strengthening child protection systems and addressing emerging threats such as online violence and child labour.

Speaking during a post cabinet press briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Zhemu Soda said cabinet approved the National Action Plan for Children IV (2026–2030) describing it as a key pillar of the government’s social development agenda.

“The current Plan aims to improve children’s well-being by employing evidence-based methods and fostering multi-sectoral collaboration. Its goals include enhancing access to quality services, strengthening protection mechanisms, increasing community capacity, reducing child labour and ensuring effective policy enforcement.

“The Plan addresses emerging challenges such as child labour, poverty, and online violence, targeting vulnerable groups including orphans and girls who face the risk of child marriage. The Plan aligns with national, regional and international frameworks, including the Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and Zimbabwe’s legal statutes,” said Soda

Additionally, the Minister said the Plan will be linked to the local child protection policies and legislation.

“The Plan is structured around five pillars, namely: Improved Access to Inclusive Basic Social Services; Ending Violence Against Children; Family and Community Capacity Strengthening; Elimination of Child Labour; and Institutional Strengthening and Capacity Building. The Plan sets specific outcomes aimed at increasing access to services, reducing harm, empowering families, eradicating child labour and enhancing enforcement.

“Cross-cutting issues encompassing gender, disability, and climate change are also integrated across all pillars. The Plan is supported by a Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Framework to ensure oversight and stakeholder engagement, along with an advocacy strategy utilising media, community outreach, and public events for information dissemination,” said the Minister

The government says the new blueprint builds on previous child protection programmes under the “Second Republic” and aims to ensure that children across Zimbabwe enjoy what it describes as a dignified childhood.