Jim Kunaka Trial Kick Off

Former ZANU PF terror group leader Jim Kunaka’s has started at the Harare magistrates court.

Kunaka, who led the Chipangano terror group in Harare while he was still a member of the ruling party is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

Alternatively, Kunaka is being charged with incitement to participate in a gathering of more than fifty people without permission as defined in section 18/(1(a) or the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act as read with Section 4 or the Public Health.

In his defense, Kunaka pleaded not guilty to the charges stating that he never posted or uploaded any video online on any social media platform in the question.

“Any such upload was done by other persons without his personal knowledge or control.

“Accused will state and prove that he has no association or control over the uploaded videos,” said Kunaka in his defence.

He also said that the electronic gadgets used to upload such video are not associated in any way with him.