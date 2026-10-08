Former Old Mutual Manager Walks Free After High Court Quashes Rape Conviction

The High Court has quashed the conviction and effective 15-year prison sentence imposed on former Old Mutual manager Musa Nyasha Dube Manyika, after finding serious discrepancies in the record of his trial.

According to ZimLive, the High Court ordered Manyika’s immediate release after determining that the record from the magistrates’ court contained material and irreconcilable inconsistencies.

Manyika, 43, had been convicted in March on two counts of rape and sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison.

The case involved allegations relating to incidents said to have occurred in 2022 and 2024 involving a University of Zimbabwe student.

Manyika denied the allegations and maintained that he and the complainant had been involved in a consensual relationship.

ZimLive reported that the defence challenged several aspects of the prosecution’s case, including the complainant’s delayed reporting of the allegations and aspects of the medical evidence presented during the trial.

The defence also argued that the complainant continued communicating with Manyika and visiting his office after the alleged incidents, which it said was consistent with the claim that the two had been in a relationship.

However, the key issue before the High Court was the integrity of the trial record.

According to ZimLive, Manyika’s lawyer, Advocate Lewis Uriri, identified about 50 material discrepancies in the record, including different versions of evidence attributed to witnesses and two separate versions of Manyika’s defence case, both signed by the same magistrate.

“Does the record tell us what happened in the magistrates court? Which version of the record is correct?” Uriri asked, according to ZimLive.

The National Prosecuting Authority had also raised concerns about the record, telling the High Court that it did not give a true reflection of proceedings in the lower court and that it could not make an informed response until the discrepancies were resolved.

The State had proposed that the matter be sent back to the magistrates’ court for the trial magistrate to explain the inconsistencies.

However, the High Court rejected that approach.

Justices Isaac Muzenda, Davison Moses Foroma and Lawrence Masimba Murasi held that the court record had to speak for itself and that the magistrate had a duty to maintain a complete and regular record of proceedings.

The judges subsequently exercised their review powers to set aside the proceedings in the magistrates’ court and ordered Manyika’s immediate release.

ZimLive was the first to report the High Court decision.