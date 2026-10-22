Kambuzuma Man Faces Multiple Charges Over Alleged Crime Spree

A 26-year-old man from Kambuzuma has appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court facing a series of offences including theft, assault, unlawful entry and robbery.

Edwin Matiza, who resides in Kambuzuma Section 3, was arrested on October 20, according to court documents.

Matiza is accused of stealing two mobile phones worth US$210 from a vehicle belonging to a bread delivery worker.

Court documents state that he allegedly fled with the phones after noticing the complainant approaching.

The devices have not been recovered.

In a separate incident, Matiza allegedly snatched a cellphone from a complainant’s pocket before fleeing.

He is also accused of unlawfully entering a shop at night and stealing goods worth US$350.

The court papers state that he was later seen in possession of a radio believed to be part of the stolen property which had not been recovered.

The robbery charge stems from an alleged attack on Baby Nengomasha in Kambuzuma Section 1.

According to court documents, Matiza and an alleged accomplice identified only as Bako dragged Nengomasha into a bushy area, where they allegedly assaulted him with fists and open hands.

The pair allegedly took his Samsung A3 cellphone and a speaker before leaving him lying on the ground. Bako is still at large.

Matiza is further accused of assaulting another complainant with the police citing a medical examination and an affidavit as part of the evidence in the case.

The remand application states that some complainants positively identified Matiza in connection with the alleged offences while witnesses are available to testify.