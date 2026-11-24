A 46-year-old Karoi man has been sentenced to an effective six months in prison after driving under the influence of alcohol while carrying 15 passengers in a Toyota Hiace along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

Clever Katongomara was convicted by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court following his arrest at a police roadblock on November 14.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said police stopped Katongomara at the 204-kilometre peg after suspecting that he was driving while intoxicated.

“The police suspected the offender was driving whilst drunk after talking to him,” the NPAZ said in a statement.

A subsequent breathalyser test revealed an alcohol concentration of 230mg per 100ml of blood, nearly three times Zimbabwe’s legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

The court sentenced Katongomara to 12 months in prison but suspended six months for five years on condition of good behaviour leaving him to serve an effective six-month jail term.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months.