The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have called for increased investment in veterinary laboratory infrastructure and technical expertise across Southern Africa to strengthen the detection and control of animal diseases.

The call comes amid growing concerns over the impact of transboundary animal diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) on livestock production, food security, livelihoods and regional trade.

The appeal was made during the opening of a regional training course on FMD and HPAI diagnostic methods running from November 23 to 27, with participants drawn from 11 Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states.

Speaking on behalf of University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo, Professor Hodson Makurira said the institution remained committed to strengthening regional animal disease surveillance through research, postgraduate training and partnerships.

He highlighted the university’s Biomolecular Laboratory Platform as a key facility supporting scientific research and practical training in animal disease diagnostics.

Prof. Makurira said FMD and HPAI continued to pose significant challenges to the region, making it necessary for countries to strengthen their diagnostic infrastructure and equip veterinary personnel with the skills needed to respond to disease emergencies.

“It is critical for the region to continuously improve its infrastructure and equip technical personnel with the required competence and skills for the detection of these animal health emergencies,” he said.

FAO STOSAR II Regional Project Coordinator Elma Zanamwe said limited laboratory diagnostic capacity could undermine efforts to contain disease outbreaks, particularly where delays in confirming infections allow diseases to spread across borders.

“Limited diagnostic capacity can delay outbreak confirmation and response, increasing the risk of disease spread and associated economic losses,” Zanamwe said.

She noted that FMD continued to threaten livestock production, rural livelihoods and regional and international trade, while HPAI posed serious risks to poultry production, food security and public health.

Zanamwe reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to supporting SADC member states and regional technical partners in strengthening veterinary laboratory systems and improving preparedness against animal disease outbreaks.

The training programme is being supported by the European Union through the STOSAR II Project under the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy Programme.

Technical support is being provided by CIRAD, the University of Pretoria, the Botswana National Veterinary Laboratory and the University of Zimbabwe.

Participants are undergoing technical sessions and practical laboratory exercises covering serological and molecular diagnostic techniques, quality assurance and biosafety procedures.

The initiative seeks to improve diagnostic competencies, strengthen collaboration among veterinary laboratories and enhance the capacity of SADC countries to prevent, detect and respond to transboundary animal diseases.

The programme is also expected to contribute to improved regional coordination in managing animal health emergencies, particularly diseases that threaten livestock value chains and the livelihoods of communities dependent on agriculture.