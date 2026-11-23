By Munyaradzi Hwengwere

Some things just don’t add up. How can the sector you report on grow sixfold while your own pocket gets smaller? That’s the reality for Zimbabwe’s media compared with the mining industry.

Could an organisation like the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)—or Nasdaq, for that matter—collapse while the companies listed on it are booming? You would expect their fortunes to rise and fall together.

Yet in Zimbabwe, the opposite is happening: media outlets covering the mining sector are struggling, while companies extracting and processing ore are thriving. There must be a problem somewhere.

Let’s do the math. In 2018, gross mining revenues stood at US$ 3.4 billion. The government then set a goal of reaching US$ 12 billion by 2023. The target seemed far-fetched, so the industry began redefining what the US$ 12 billion included. Some argued it referred not just to revenue but to the total value of mining, including assets.

Although official estimates of Zimbabwe’s media industry have not been published, most estimates put its value at US$ 180-220 million at the time. That made the media industry between 5.3% and 6.5% of the mining industry’s size. In other words, mining was 17 times larger than media in 2018.

The pattern repeats across much of Africa, where mining contributes between 10% and 20% of GDP, while media generally contributes less than 1%. Nigeria is an exception: in 2018, mining (excluding oil) generated close to US$ 2 billion, compared with US$ 4.5 billion for media. South Africa narrows the gap to a ratio of four, but mining still comes out ahead.

In developed markets, this ratio is completely reversed, with media far more dominant. In Africa, raw extraction matters; in developed markets, the story wins. Consider the USA, where mining produced an estimated US$ 82.2 billion in raw materials in 2018, compared with media’s US$ 666 billion in 2027, according to estimates by PwC’s annual Media and Entertainment Estimates.

The point is that storytellers aren’t confined to poverty; it depends on the economy’s structure. To be fair, much of this is due to low disposable income and generally low advertising spend in Africa. In developed markets, an average household spends an estimated US$ 15,000 on advertised products.

In Africa, that figure shrinks to a maximum of US$ 1 500 per household. In advertising terms, Africa accounts for 0.47 percent of global ad spend. To change this, Africa has to be intentional. Advertising alone won’t rescue the media. Instead, the media sector must get closer to the main productive sectors especially mining.

In Zimbabwe, the mismatch between mining and media worsened over time. By the end of 2026, the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe projects that the mining sector will finish the year with gross revenue of US$ 13.6 billion, rising by another billion in 2027 to reach US$ 14.6 billion.

In contrast, revenues at leading media institutions have shrunk considerably—by more than 50 percent—and are now estimated at no more than around US$ 110 million. The gap between mining and media has widened by a further 136 percent. The country that digs its minerals can no longer afford to tell its own story.

This is not sustainable, especially in a digital world. The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe estimates a capital need of US$ 1.9 billion in 2027.

Most of this capital comes from offshore sources or from shareholders based mainly in developed markets. In those markets, media is regarded differently: it calls the shots.

While journalists in Zimbabwe are treated as fourth-rate players in the business landscape, the same story may make it into The New York Times.

Once there, it commands a different level of respect and can influence whether investment is provided. Media coverage also shapes how the Shanghai Stock Exchange views investment in Zimbabwe.

We live in a global, interconnected world. To succeed in it, we must connect at home. There is a risk in leaving others behind. They may not only become less trusting but also resentful. In that space, they may seek to hurt those who have moved ahead.

If storytellers play a key role in influencing perceptions and shaping collective destinies but have somehow fallen to the back of the queue, we must bring them to the top table. We cannot wish them away.

There are practical steps we can take. Perhaps a media capacitation fund is now due. Certainly, training workshops that bring on board the Zimbabwe School of Mines are critical. We must also strengthen relationships between miners and the media.

Organising mining tours is not enough; we must develop meaningful, mutually beneficial relationships.

The Mining Media Awards are a good starting point, but only a start. Much more is required.

If mining keeps growing while the media keeps dying, mining itself is at risk. For starters, no one will be left to tell the investment story, defend the license to operate, or fight misinformation.

We do not absolve the media. In many respects, there are culprits. For too long, the media in Zimbabwe saw itself as an adversary to development.

There was a belief that the media’s role was to identify what was broken or to cover issues uncritically, without offering solutions. In many respects, the media did not embed itself in stories of growth, fearing that doing so would compromise its independence.

The media forgot that, while it tells stories, it is also part of the story. In any case, what is the role of the media if not to reflect its society? The media must speak to fears and aspirations.

There is a need to highlight policies that work and show the gaps between promises and reality. In all this, it must not be forgotten that the objective is to be partners in a journey that transforms human beings from one state to another, hopefully a better one.

It seems media in developing markets are most trapped in this quagmire. Those in developed markets seem clearer: they are partners in development. The media is Zimbabwe can do the same. There is still room to reform. The first requirement is to self-introspect.

Of course, the media must also embrace digital technologies—not just in name, but in form.

That said, the figures are telling: the gap between media revenues and mining revenues has grown from 17 times in 2018 to 136 times at present.

Mining cannot stand on the sidelines. Allowing this gap to continue implicitly licences media to operate as pariah institutions.

Such a state is not good for the mining industry. It generates discord, dissuades investments and opens up negative perceptions to a sector that is on a massive rebound. It is high time mining funded its own narrative.

(Munyaradzi Hwengwere chairs Minex, which organizes the annual Mining Media Awards. Although he serves as a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Media Commission, these views should not be taken as representing the ZMC; they stem from his various associations in both mining and media.)