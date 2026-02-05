Kombi Driver Jailed After Child Killed in Crowborough Road Crash

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 26-year-old Harare man has been sentenced to two years in prison and banned from driving after being convicted of culpable homicide over a fatal road accident that killed a child in Crowborough Phase 3.

The Mbare Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident occurred at around 11:30am on 21 November 2025, when the driver identified as Hatumwi struck a minor who was crossing an unnamed road.

He was driving a Toyota Hiace at the time of the crash.

The child suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

According to the court, Hatumwi was negligent as he failed to keep a proper lookout and did not take reasonable action when the collision became imminent.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

In sentencing, the court imposed a two-year prison term. The magistrate also barred him from driving for two years and ordered the cancellation of his driver’s licence.

The court said the sentence was meant to reflect the seriousness of the offence and to serve as a deterrent to other motorists.