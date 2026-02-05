Croco Motors Credit Officer Charged Over US$37k Theft

By Judith Nyuke

​A local company, Croco Motors (Pvt) Ltd lost US$37 039 to its Credit Controller after he reportedly received payments from debtors and converted the funds to his personal use.

Edson Shereni (51) appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo today, charged with theft of trust property.

The matter was remanded to March 5, 2025.

​According to State papers, the complainant is Croco Motors (Pvt) Ltd represented by Group Credit Manager Chivimbiso Njovo (60).

​The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that between May 2024 and November 2025, Shereni was employed by Croco Motors as a Credit Controller.

His duties included managing customer accounts, collecting payments and accurately posting receipts on behalf of the company.

​It is the State’s case that Shereni devised and executed a plan to steal from his employer by receiving payments from the company’s debtors and converting the funds to his personal use.

To conceal the offence, he allegedly wrote off settled debts as “bad debts” without authorisation from the Credit Manager or Accountant.

Additionally, he reportedly manipulated customer prepayments to cover the stolen funds.

The theft was uncovered in November 2025 during an internal audit, which revealed a total loss of US$37039.90. Nothing has been recovered.