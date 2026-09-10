Land Baron in US$97k Donnybrook Stand Scam

By Judith Nyuke

A suspected land baron allegedly scammed a company director out of US$97,289.50 after falsely claiming to own 35 residential stands for sale in Donnybrook, Mabvuku, Harare.

Peter Mubare (58) appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai charged with fraud and was remanded in custody pending a bail ruling on Friday.

The complainant is Muneni Logistics (Private) Limited, represented by its director, Obey Bvute.

The State represented by Takudzwa Jambawu alleges that on November 6, 2020, Mubare, acting in connivance with his accomplice Arthur Chidenhe, who is still at large misrepresented to the complainant that they had 35 residential stands under East Winds Trust for sale in Donnybrook, Mabvuku, at US$5.50 per square metre.

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The court heard that the complainant reportedly met Mubare and Chidenhe at their law firm, Musengi and Sigauke Associates, in Eastlea, Harare, where the duo purported to represent East Winds Trust.

​Interested in purchasing all 35 stands, the complainant was quoted US$97,289.50.

It is the State’s case that he paid a US$13,500 cash deposit and received an agreement of sale. On the same day, he allegedly paid the remaining balance of US$83,789.50 in cash and was issued an acknowledgement of receipt.

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However, in 2023, the complainant visited the site and discovered it was being developed by third parties who claimed ownership of the entire property.

Mubare and Chidenhe then allegedly showed him an alternative piece of land and collected a further US$1,800, purportedly for surveyor fees.

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Upon realizing he had been duped, the complainant attempted to engage the duo, but they became evasive.

He reported the matter to the police, leading to Mubare’s arrest.