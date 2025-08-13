Landmark Deal Targets Good Governance and Human Rights in Zimbabwe

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and the African Centre for Governance (ACG) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening good governance, protecting human rights and improving administrative justice across the country.

The agreement, signed in Harare today will see the two organisations work together on joint research, civic education and support for democratic institutions including traditional leadership and the ZHRC itself.

Speaking at the ceremony, ZHRC Chairperson Jessie Majome said the partnership was a public commitment to promoting accountability and safeguarding citizens’ rights.

“When people visit government clinics, ministries, or parastatals, they must be served efficiently and be given reasons, in writing, when service is denied that’s accountability,and when it becomes the norm, development follows,” she said.

Majome added that the collaboration would help push for overdue reforms.

“Our Constitution required the establishment of an ethics and integrity committee for traditional leaders in 2013. That has not yet happened,” she said.

She noted that the initiative aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals and could drive “meaningful change” in governance and rights access nationwide.

Tumelo Mokoena, Regional Director of ACG described the partnership as a significant milestone within a wider African push to make governance more accessible.

“This MoU marks the beginning of deeper cooperation to ensure that human rights are not only protected on paper but experienced in daily life. We operate in 10 countries across Africa, and Zimbabwe is a key focus,” Mokoena said.

He highlighted the agreement’s practical benefits.

“This MoU is not just symbolic as it allows us to combine our tools, refer cases, conduct training, and directly respond to governance challenges in Zimbabwe,” he said.