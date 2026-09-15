Legislator Hands Over CDF Building Materials to Masvingo Schools

By Edith Mugabe

Member of Parliament for Masvingo North Constituency, Brian Mudumi yesterday handed over building materials procured through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to two schools in his constituency, Boroma Primary School and Zvido Primary School.

The materials are expected to support the construction and completion of classroom blocks at the two schools, which are facing pressure due to growing enrolments.

At Boroma Primary School which has more than 700 pupils, the materials will be used to complete the seventh classroom block.

The completion of the block is expected to provide additional learning space and help ease pressure on the school’s existing classrooms.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mudumi applauded President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for what he described as his vision of leaving no one and no place behind.

“I want to thank our Father, the President, for his generosity and his vision. He is the one who made it possible to get these Constituency Development Funds (CDF) so that we build our schools for better education for our children,” said Mudumi.

Mudumi urged parents, the School Development Committees (SDCs) and school boards to complement the CDF support by helping to speed up construction work before the onset of the rainy season.

“Our President’s mantra says, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, so we have to use that same mantra to build our schools. We have received the materials, and now it is our duty as the school board, SDC and parents to help fast-track the process.

“I plead with all parents to assist with other materials that might be needed to help with building our blocks, be it river sand or pit sand, so that our blocks are finished,” he said.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Auxillia Dhanzi who was the guest of honour.

Dhanzi commended Mudumi for his development initiatives and urged parents and teachers to equip children with entrepreneurship skills so that they can explore alternative sources of income in the future.

She said empowering young people with practical skills could help reduce their vulnerability to drug and substance abuse, particularly in the face of unemployment.

“Because we have Fushai, you have chickens, and you have been given money to start chicken projects under the women’s empowerment programme in this constituency, we expect teachers and parents to take time to teach our children about entrepreneurship skills so that they have things to do.

“When unemployment comes, they will not resort to drugs and substance abuse but rather find other things to do to generate money. We do not want youths who die from Mutoriro,” said Dhanzi.

Also in attendance was musician Oriyano, born Royne Kudakwashe Kachiko who donated books to pupils at both Boroma and Zvido primary schools.

Oriyano urged parents to recognise, nurture and support their children’s talents, saying skills in areas such as music and sport could potentially become sources of income.

“My plea to parents is that when you see that your child has a gift in either singing, sport or other things, do not despise them. Nurture them and support them. You never know; that which he or she is interested in could become their source of income to take care of the family,” said Oriyano.

Zanu PF Ward 32 Chairman Moses Hwingwiri praised Mudumi for spearheading development initiatives in the constituency.

“Our Honourable MP is setting a precedent that has never happened in this area. We are very proud that our own MP gives back to his community. Not all of them come back after being elected. We have never had this kind of development in our area. This was made possible because of Hon Mudumi,” said Hwingwiri.

Push for secondary school in Boroma

Mudumi also appealed to the local traditional leadership and Ward 4 councillor to expedite the identification of a suitable stand for the construction of a secondary school in Boroma.

He said pupils completing Grade 7 were being forced to travel long distances to access secondary education, with some eventually dropping out because their families could not afford transport costs.

“I’m asking you, my Chief and the councillor, to please help us find a place to build a secondary school here in Boroma. Our children are walking long distances to reach the nearest secondary school, which is not safe for them.

“Some of them will not have enough money to travel to the school. Hence, once a child finishes Grade 7, they start staying at home and do not continue with school.

“We need to make sure that our children’s futures are bright. It is my plea that this process of finding a stand be fast-tracked. I cannot go and ask for money from the President to build a secondary school when we do not have a place to build the school,” said Mudumi.

At Zvido Primary School, Schools Development Committee chairman Pasco Makuvire also applauded Mudumi for the support and urged parents to play their part in ensuring the construction of the classroom block is completed.

“I want to applaud you, Honourable, for this, but the work now goes to us as parents. Honourable has done his part, and it is now our chance to do our own part.

“‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, and this is our land and our school. We have to build it so that we can be able to receive other resources like these to improve our community,” said Makuvire.

As part of efforts to promote youth development, Mudumi also donated soccer jerseys to two football teams in Boroma.

The donation is aimed at encouraging young people to participate in sporting activities and keep them engaged in positive activities, while helping to steer them away from drug and substance abuse.