Magaya’s Wife Granted Bail as Court Cites No Flight Risk

By Judith Nyuke

The wife of Prophet Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya has been granted bail by a Harare court following her recent arrest.

Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa released Tendai Magaya on US$500 bail ruling that she was a suitable candidate and posed no risk of absconding.

The court noted that Magaya has a fixed address and has shown no intention to flee its jurisdiction.

As part of her bail conditions, Magaya has been ordered not to interfere with witnesses, report to ZRP Waterfalls once every two weeks, continue residing at her current address and surrender her passport.

She is being represented by lawyer Admire Rubaya.

In a related matter, Magaya’s bodyguard Tapiwa Felix Chikondo accused of assaulting police officers during the arrest of the preacher was also granted bail set at US$300.

He is represented by lawyers Stephen Chikotora and Malvern Mapako.