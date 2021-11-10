fbpx

Magistrate Appears in Court for Criminal Abuse

By Shorai Murwira

Chitungwiza Provincial Magistrate, Mythel Esther Mabika appeared in court on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

The state’s case is that the 31-year-old Magistrate altered the bail quantum for three alleged robbers who appeared in court recently.

It is said that Mabika had initially granted the co-accused $10 000 bail each before she illegally altered the amount to $5 000.

It is further alleged that she altered court proceedings with the accused persons paying half the amount they were supposed to pay to be released on bail.

Mabika is expected back in court on November 30 and was granted five thousand Zimbabwe dollars bail.

She was arrested after other court officials noted the anomaly.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Provincial magistrate, Stephen Ndlovu also appeared in court facing charges of criminal abuse of office involving a vehicle theft case.

