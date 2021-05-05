fbpx

Mamombe, Chimbiri Granted ZWL$20k Bail

Courts
By Shorai Murwira

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has granted ZWL$20 000 bail to two MDC Alliance youth leaders Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri.

The two spend more than a month in remand prison following their arrest on charges of breaching COVID-19 rules after they addressed a press conference at the Harare Magistrates court demanding the release of conviction political activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Chitapi ordered the duo not to address a gathering of more than 50 people until the matter is finalized.

Mamombe and Chimbiri have other pending cases before the courts including faking abduction and participating in an unsanctioned demonstration.

Shorai Murwira 933 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

