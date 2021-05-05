Mamombe, Chimbiri Granted ZWL$20k Bail

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has granted ZWL$20 000 bail to two MDC Alliance youth leaders Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri.

The two spend more than a month in remand prison following their arrest on charges of breaching COVID-19 rules after they addressed a press conference at the Harare Magistrates court demanding the release of conviction political activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Chitapi ordered the duo not to address a gathering of more than 50 people until the matter is finalized.

Mamombe and Chimbiri have other pending cases before the courts including faking abduction and participating in an unsanctioned demonstration.