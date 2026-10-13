Man Gets Suspended Sentence for Axing Uncle Over Beer Money

A 40-year-old man from Gweru has been sentenced to three months in prison wholly suspended for five years after assaulting his uncle with a small axe during a dispute over money spent on alcohol.

Blessed Bhebhe was convicted of physical abuse following the incident at Ntabeni Village in Lower Gweru on 4 August 2026.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Bhebhe arrived home intoxicated at around midday and found his 56-year-old uncle preparing food in a kitchen hut.

A dispute broke out when the older man questioned why Bhebhe had spent money from the sale of manure on alcohol instead of buying food.

“Bhebhe silently struck him on the head three times with an axe and fled,” the NPAZ said.

The victim subsequently reported the assault to the police leading to Bhebhe’s arrest.

A medical examination was conducted and the resulting medical report was presented as evidence in court.

Bhebhe was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during that period.