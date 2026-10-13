The Hills set for March 2027 Tee-Off

IN March 2027, Harare will celebrate the grand opening of The Hills Luxury Golf Estate’s new 18-hole championship course, a landmark moment for Zimbabwean golf and tourism.

The opening that will mark a rebirth of one of Zimbabwe’s most iconic sporting venues that has produced multiple professional golfers and honed the skills of many more will be graced by some international golf players who will probably take the first tees.

Westprop chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe confirmed the March opening timeline.

“It is all set. We are expecting a good crowd to witness the first tee-off in March next year. We are putting the final touches in readiness for March”, he said.

The course, crafted under the guidance of renowned architect Peter Matkovich, blends sustainability, playability, and modern aesthetics. Compared to the old Hills layout, the new design offers strategic fairways with greater variety in shot‑making and risk‑reward decisions.

The course has 8 sculpted target greens seeded with premium rye grass, replicating championship conditions. Many of the greens are guarded by bunkers and water hazards adding complexity to approach shots, while the greens are set to give a balance risk and reward allowing both aggressive and conservative play styles.

Where the old course was celebrated for its tradition and charm, the new Hills elevates the experience to international standards, positioning Zimbabwe alongside Africa’s premier golfing destinations.

Golf commentator Addmore Chaga had this to say: “The course is coming out nice. I recently had a chance to walk around and apprise myself of the greens, fairways, tee boxes and hazards. I can safely say The Hills is the Steyn City of South or Abhu Dhabhi Golf Course standard.

“We can not wait for the first tee off. Hats off to Westprop and Ken Sharpe for revamping the golf course”.

The original Hills course was more than turf and tees—it was a cradle of Zimbabwean golf. It hosted tournaments that drew Africa’s finest and became a proving ground for local talent. Among the professionals groomed here were:

The old course produced greats like Mark McNulty, who rose to international prominence on the European Tour, Nick Price, a three‑time major champion and former world number one, Tony Johnstone, a celebrated Zimbabwean golfer with multiple international victories, Lewis Muridzo Snr, current professionals like Davison Elijah, Munashe Madhodha and Bernard Magaso who is now based in Marondera.

These names underscore the Hills’ role in nurturing talent that carried Zimbabwe’s flag onto the global stage.

The opening is expected to attract local and regional golf enthusiasts and in the process be tourism catalyst.

Its revival strengthens Zimbabwe’s golf circuit, complementing courses in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Nyanga, Vumba, Mutare, Chiredzi, Masvingo, Bindura, Kwekwe, and Harare.

Together, they form a diverse golfing trail that attracts international visitors eager to combine sport with Zimbabwe’s rich culture and landscapes.

By offering a world‑class facility, The Hills enhances Zimbabwe’s reputation as a destination where leisure, sport, and lifestyle converge. For local enthusiasts and global tourists alike, the reopening represents not just a new course, but a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s sporting and tourism story.