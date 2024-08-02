UANC Calls for Unity Amidst SADC Summit Preparations

Vice President of the United African National Council (UANC), Chief Bekezela Bhekimpi Nyathi has issued a compelling call for national unity as Zimbabwe prepares to host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare yesterday, Nyathi highlighted the importance of collective effort and cooperation in harnessing the potential benefits of the summit, despite ongoing political differences with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“The UANC has consistently called upon the people of Zimbabwe to unite. Despite our differences with President Mnangagwa, we recognize the significance of hosting the SADC Summit and the opportunities it presents, provided we remain steadfast in our commitment to fulfilling our responsibilities,” ,” Nyathi said.

Nyathi highlighted that Zimbabwe’s role as the host of the summit and Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the SADC Chairmanship offer significant prospects for growth and development.

“Hosting the SADC Summit and the ascendancy of President Mnangagwa to the SADC Chairmanship present us with immense opportunities for growth and development. It is crucial that we seize this moment and work together to maximize the benefits that come with this honor,” he said.

Nyathi stressed that the event will facilitate the movement of goods, services, and people across borders, thereby enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth.

“Zimbabwe’s hosting of the SADC summit enables us to promote regional integration. This will enhance our connectivity and promote economic growth. Together, we can overcome challenges, build a brighter future, and position Zimbabwe as a beacon of hope and prosperity in the SADC region and beyond,” Nyathi said.

Nyathi underscored the UANC’s commitment to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the summit’s success, signaling a willingness to set aside political differences in the interest of national progress.

