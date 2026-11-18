By Tadiwa Jonhera

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking his love interest’s father during a drinking session in Odzi leaving the 37-year-old hospitalised in serious condition.

Darlington Muponda is accused of brutally assaulting Mogneta Mugombe following a confrontation over his romantic interest in Mugombe’s daughter.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 6 at around 8pm at Docus Sithole’s homestead in ARDA Canfect, Odzi, Mutare District where the two men had been drinking beer.

According to police, Mugombe confronted Muponda over a marriage proposal he had reportedly made to his daughter in 2025, expressing his disapproval of the relationship.

The disagreement allegedly escalated into violence with Muponda attacking Mugombe.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka told state media that Muponda allegedly grabbed Mugombe by the hands before head-butting him three times and throwing him to the ground.

“He held Mugombe by the hands, head-butted him three times and shoved him to the ground,” Chinyoka said.

Police allege that Muponda then sat on top of the victim and repeatedly punched him in the head and face.

He is further accused of using an unidentified object to strike Mugombe on the head, leaving him with two deep cuts on his forehead and unconscious.

The injured man was reportedly taken to ZRP Odzi by his mother, assisted by other villagers before being transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

Mugombe remains admitted in serious condition.

Muponda has since been charged with attempted murder as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.