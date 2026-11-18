A 46-year-old self-styled prophet from Ndava Village under Chief Nyamhondera in Chiredzi has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl after using claims of spiritual cleansing to gain access to her.



In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the offender was invited to Chiyano Village under Chief Mposi in Mberengwa in November 2024 to spiritually assist people.



“During that month, after tying a waistband on the victim for purported cleansing purposes, he manipulated her into accompanying him to his bedroom under the guise of an errand,” said the NPAZ.



Once in the bedroom, the offender ordered the girl to sit on his blankets, but she initially refused. He then threatened her with illness if she disobeyed, taking advantage of her belief in his position as a prophet.



“Overcome by fear of the offender whom she believed to be a prophet, the victim complied. The offender then ordered her to remove her clothes and raped her,” said the NPAZ.



The offender further warned the victim against disclosing the matter to anyone.



The case was exposed after an anonymous caller alerted a police sergeant that the man had allegedly sexually abused several female juveniles.



Investigations led police to the victim, who narrated what had happened.



A medical examination subsequently supported the allegations resulting in the man’s arrest and prosecution.

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