Marry Mubaiwa Languishes In Remand Prison

The estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, has been further remanded to the 14th of January 2020 when she appeared at the Harare magistrate courts for routine remand today ahead of her High Court bail and appeal hearings set to be heard tomorrow.

Marry is facing multiple charges that include attempted murder on VP Chiwenga, illegally externalising US$1 033 000, laundering US$990 000 and fraudulently seeking to upgrade her union to a civil marriage without her husband’s consent.

However, Mubaiwa has since denied allegations. Mubaiwa denied attempting to kill vice president Chiwenga and said the charges were fabricated.

She also argued that her former husband had brought the murder charges against her in an attempt to force her hand in divorce proceedings that are pending in the High court.

Marry spent her Christmas in custody after High Court Judge Webster Chi­namora last week postponed her bail and appeal hearings to allow the prosecution to file its response.

She is represented by Taona Nyamakura of Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners.