Mbare Boy (4) Dies in Freak Tombstone Accident

A routine shopping trip ended in tragedy on Friday after a four-year-old boy was fatally struck by a falling tombstone at a business premise in Mbare, Harare.

Police confirmed the heartbreaking incident which occurred at the corner of Ninth Street and Mushongandebvu Street on 17 October 2025.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the child aged four years and seven months had accompanied his father to purchase a tombstone when he tripped and attempted to steady himself by holding onto one of the tombstones on display.

The heavy slab toppled over and struck him on the head.

“The victim died upon admission at a hospital in Harare,” police said.

Meanwhile, Police in Gwelutshena are investigating cases of attempted murder and murder which occurred at Sigilikithi Village, Sikhobokobo on Wednesday.

Two brothers, Yizo Dlodlo (46) and Mduduzi Dlodlo allegedly attacked the complainant and his wife with knobkerries and axes after demanding USD15 which they had paid as fine at the Village Head’s Tribunal court for illegally letting their cattle into protected pastures.

Two villagers, Ndumiso Mathe and Velele Sibanda came to the rescue of the complainants and attacked the two brothers with logs, axe and a knobkerrie.

Yizo Dlodlo died on the spot while Mduduzi Dlodlo and the complainants sustained multiple injuries.