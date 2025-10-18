Police Arrest Second Suspect in Mutangadura’s Murder

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have arrested a second suspect in connection with the brutal robbery and murder of Ruwa businessman Joseph Mutangadura (67) who was killed at his property Mutangadura Hideout along Dunstan Road on 17 August 2025.

Police confirmed the arrest of Given Mandizadza (34), following a targeted operation by detectives from the CID Homicide Unit in central Harare on 13 October 2025.

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi detectives acted on a tip-off that led them to the intersection of Robert Mugabe Road and Julius Nyerere Way where Mandizadza was intercepted and arrested.

A subsequent search of a white Isuzu vehicle allegedly used by the suspect led to the recovery of two pistols one with an empty magazine and another loaded with seven live rounds as well as three .32 long live cartridges, two fuses, two explosives, a baby grinder and a black monkey hat.

Commissioner Nyathi applauded members of the public for their cooperation, saying the arrest was made possible through valuable information shared with law enforcement.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police commend members of the public for providing valuable information which led to the arrest of the suspect,” he said.

The arrest of Mandizadza follows the earlier apprehension of Phillip Mutasa (38), who was taken into custody on 4 October 2025 in connection with the same case.

Police investigations are ongoing and authorities have reiterated their commitment to bringing all those involved in the murder to justice.