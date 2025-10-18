ZANU-PF Pushes Mnangagwa Term Extension to 2030 Warns Against Internal Dissent

ZANU-PF has reaffirmed its controversial resolution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond 2028 to 2030 and issued a stern warning against any internal opposition to the move.

Presenting the resolutions of the 22nd National People’s Conference in Mutare, the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi said the ruling party remained united behind President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership crediting him with driving economic transformation and positioning the country for industrial and agricultural recovery.

“In recognition of the extensive developmental milestones and the significant socio-economic progress achieved under the leadership of the President and First Secretary of ZANU-PF His Excellency, Comrade Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa it is resolved that his term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe be extended beyond 2028 to 2030,” said Ziyambi.

He added that both the Party and Government had been directed to initiate the requisite legislative amendments to give full effect to this resolution to ensure continuity, stability and the sustained transformation of the nation.

The conference also criticised the delay in implementing a similar resolution adopted at the 21st National People’s Conference in Bulawayo in 2024 ordering that it now be enforced before the next meeting of the party’s supreme organ.

“This conference hereby reaffirms this resolution and directs the Secretary for Legal Affairs and the Minister of Justice to ensure that before the 23rd National People’s Conference, this resolution of the Party is fully implemented,” Ziyambi said.

But in one of the most pointed moments of his presentation, Ziyambi appeared to caution those within ZANU-PF who might challenge the leadership’s decisions.

“Provide adequate resources to the Chitepo School of Ideology to enable it to cascade ideological orientation from leadership to grassroots level and all members of the Party are bound to observe the resolutions of the National Congress and National People’s Conference and to oppose such would be gross misconduct,” he said.

The thinly veiled statement, analysts suggest was aimed at Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The resolutions also called for the strengthening of ZANU-PF structures, the training of “ideologically grounded cadres” for deployment in public service, and the expansion of the Chitepo School of Ideology to reinforce loyalty from top leadership to grassroots.

The conference further resolved that 15 September be declared a public holiday “in honour of the tireless efforts of the President and First Secretary of ZANU-PF, His Excellency, Comrade Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa.”

If implemented, the extension would allow President Mnangagwa who took power after the 2017 military intervention that ousted Robert Mugabe to stay in office until 2030 effectively consolidating his rule well beyond the current constitutional term limit.

Mnangagwa is on record rejecting the extension of his term of office saying he “is a constitutionalist.”