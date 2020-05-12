MDC Alliance Embarks On Witch Hunt Spree

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance has embarked on a witch hunt against legislators who are defying the party’s standing committee orders not to attend parliamentary sessions in protest over the dismissal of four key members from the house.

Three MDC Alliance MPs are alleged to have attended a Public Services committee meeting at Parliament building today.

A statement from a disgruntled MDCA member and currently doing rounds on social media platforms mainly MDC Alliance WhatsApp groups drew outrage from many party supporters with others threatening those who attended the meeting.

“I can confirm that MDC (MDC-A) MPs Peter Moyo (Southerton), Kankuni (Sunningdale) and Mahlangu (Pumula) attended their Public Services committee meeting in Parliament today. They chose to represent the people than individuals. Bravo to them.

”A total of 5 MDC MPs were to attend today. 2 MPS did not attend Hon Labode (Health Chair Committee) and Anele Ndebele did not attend though they checked in at Harare hotels using parliament vouchers yesterday, that confirms the 2 were probably intimidated not to attend. However unconfirmed reports say one of the MPS did not attend due to health reasons. I am therefore not at liberty to talk about health issues as they are private” read the statement

The unidentified author of the statement said those who attended the meeting had done the right choice of choosing the people over individuals.

“Mathematically 80% of the MPS who were obliged to go to parliament today have done so and they chose the people than individuals. We are grateful to such caring MPs. If it’s proven the 2 intentionally missed Health Portfolio Committee meeting then the speaker might deduct the hotel bills from their salaries. Am told the Speaker is not going to soft on those who boycott parliament. MPS are elected to save the people not leaders, it’s up to the MPS to choose people or leaders. Bravo to those who attended,”

However, the MPs were labeled rebels with some individuals saying they have betrayed the struggle whilst others called for calm.