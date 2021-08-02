MDC Alliance Official Blasts Zanu PF Fundraising Tactics

MDC-Alliance deputy national spokesperson Clifford Hlatswayo has blasted Zanu PF over its 2023 election fundraising methods which he said will only serve to make the poor more poorer.

In an interview with 263Chat, Hlatswayo said the ruling party was heartless and only concerned about power at the expense of development.

“ZANU PF is cruel and heartless. It hates the people especially the vulnerable. Its Agenda is to make them more and more poor. Corruption and looting that Zanu PF institutionalized makes the poor to bleed and them richer.

“Demolitions are targeting the poor. Even the lockdown measures are targeting the poor for them not to breathe for example the closure of boarders for cross boarder traders while the rich are flying transacting their businesses and others smuggling looted minerals,” Hlatswayo said.

Last week, Zanu PF Secretary for finance and development who is also acting national political commissar Patrick Chinamasa announced a resource mobilisation committee to raise funds for party activities.

The committee is comprised of Zvimba South legislator and businessman Phillip Chiyangwa (chairman), businessman Tafadzwa Musarara, Scott Sakupwanya, Antony Pote and Elder Evarasto Mudhikwa.

Announcing the committee, Chinamasa urged the informal sector to cooperate with the committee.

“To the informal sector, it is your duty to co-operate with the fundraising committee and contribute to the needs of the party, This is to ensure that under the continuing leadership of Cde ED Mnangagwa’s efforts to stabilise the local currency, lower inflation, contain budget deficit, skilfully manage money supply and continue management of the foreign exchange through auction system can be sustained.” Chinamasa said.

Last month, the provincial development coordinator for Harare, Tafadzwa Muguti ordered the demolition of illegal structures for informal traders, throwing thousands from Harare into poverty.

They were later stopped after the ruling party ordered an end to the demolitions.