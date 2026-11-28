By Chipo Foroma

The Fawezi project, in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, is promoting Ubuntu and responsible behaviour among learners in Chipinge reinforcing the importance of education that goes beyond academic achievement to nurture morally upright and socially responsible citizens.

The initiative recently brought together learners and teachers in Chipinge where schools received mobile laboratories and participants were equipped with knowledge on how to operate and maintain the facilities.

However, beyond the scientific and technological benefits, the engagement also provided a platform to discuss life skills, morality, respect and the preservation of African cultural values.

The initiative complements Zimbabwe’s Heritage-Based Curriculum, which seeks to produce learners who are academically competent, culturally grounded and equipped with values that enable them to contribute positively to society.

Addressing learners, Mr Mapfumo, representing the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSI), urged pupils to remain focused on their education and avoid rushing into romantic relationships that could expose them to early pregnancies and school dropouts.

He encouraged learners to prioritise their studies, exercise patience and allow themselves to mature before entering into relationships.

Provincial Schools Inspector Mr Maguduru said Ubuntu should be an integral part of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, arguing that scientific advancement must go hand in hand with strong moral and cultural values.

“Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics does not only look at technology. Ubuntu is also part and parcel of the package,” he said.

Maguduru also highlighted the need for collective community action in addressing challenges such as drug and substance abuse, early marriages and risky sexual behaviour.

He emphasised that raising responsible children was not solely the responsibility of parents and schools, but required the involvement of the entire community.

The Heritage-Based Curriculum seeks to instil values of responsibility, dignity, respect and cultural identity among learners, while encouraging communities to protect children from harmful practices.

The Fawezi project is therefore providing an opportunity to connect scientific innovation with the values needed to shape responsible future generations.

Meanwhile, community radio station Vemuganga FM has welcomed the initiative, highlighting the importance of using community-based media to amplify messages on Ubuntu, responsible behaviour and the preservation of cultural values.

Through its community-centred programming, the station continues to provide a platform for connecting schools, families and communities while promoting education that balances technological advancement with ethical responsibility.