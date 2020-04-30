MDC Alliance Pays Tribute To Diasporans Who Succumbed To COVID-19

The opposition MDC Alliance has raised concern over the threat posed by coronavirus to Zimbabweans involved in frontline work in foreign countries.

Over five people have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom and United States of America among many other countries hard hit by the global pandemic.

The party’s secretary for international relations Gladys Hlatywayo paid tribute to Zimbabweans who lost lives due to the pandemic in foreign lands.

“Being away from home is hard enough; it is far worse during conditions of unprecedented crisis.

“We would like to pay tribute to fellow citizens who have lost their lives to the pandemic. Each day, we receive distressing news of yet more deaths,” she said.

Hlatywayo also the death of Zimbabwean citizens who went out of Zimbabwe to work in order to support their families back home was worrisome as it was likely to worsen poverty levels in the country.

“This is a terrible time for families, losing their loved ones and breadwinners to the pandemic.

“The majority, as we understand it, are frontline healthcare staff. As in war, they are dying in the line of duty.They are being described quite rightly as heroes in the family of humankind. We honour them,” added Hlatywayo.

She however hailed the diaspora remittances which she said has become a lifeline to the Zimbabwean economy struggling to attract foreign direct investment due to bad politics by the ruling Zanu PF.