Blanket Mine Commits to ZWL$5 Million Weekly COVID-19 Donations

Caledonia Mining Corporation-owned Blanket Mine has committed to make weekly donations of ZWL$5 million towards COVID-19 response support provided it continues to operate at a reasonable level of production.

This furthers an already made donation of ZWL$16 million by the the mine through the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe to assist the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking in a statement Caledonia Mining Corporation Chairman, Leigh Wilson said the donations are a result of continued operations at the mine despite the regional shutdown.

“Blanket Mine has continued to operate during the recent regional shutdown it has paid its workers, suppliers and the Zimbabwe tax authorities as usual. It has continued to generate substantial foreign exchange for Zimbabwe.

“This has enabled Blanket to make substantial contributions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe – provided Blanket maintains a reasonable level of production, it will make further significant contributions,” said Wilson.

Meanwhile, Caledonia Mining Corporation has announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend of seven and a half United States cents(US$0.075) on each of the Company’s common shares for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.