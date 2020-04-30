Revert To Old Anthem To Solve Zimbabwe’s Economic Woes, Says Prophet Jay Moses

Self styled Zimbabwean prophet Fadzai Sithole affectionately known as Jay Moses has said Zimbabwe’s political and economic fortunes are hinged on reverting to the old national anthem.

By Marshall Bwanya

Moses who is based in the United States of America said the nation was in economic turmoil for abandoning the former national anthem which was a call for prayer.

“The Spirit of the Lord revealed to me why Zimbabwe is in its state.

“In a vision the Lord said, tell my people to return back to the old national anthem that was a call for prayer. I do not share my glory with anyone. If they listen I will heal the land.

“Zimbabwe is being punished for replacing God’s glory with the blood of Liberation struggle fighters and praises of ancestors,” he said

Moses added when the national anthem was changed in 1994 that’s when the nation’s political and economic fortunes took a wrong turn.

“When Zimbabwe changed the national anthem in 1994 the nation’s spiritual identity was transformed and disconnected from the glory of God.

“Zimbabwe experienced devastating droughts, ruinous policies like the ESAP which negatively impacted the economy and people’s livelihoods.

“All this unfortunate events and others that followed occurred because our nation no longer had the Lord’s covering,” he said.

Earlier this year in January Moses prophesied that Zimbabwe would experience social unrest, demonstrations, riots and chaos.

In the prophesy Moses urged Zimbabweans to pray for their political leaders as one of the leaders people didn’t expect was fated to collapse and die without fulfilling his mandate.

The nation is currently battling the rampaging global Coronavirus pandemic with the total number of cases risen to 40 on Lockdown.

Moses noted the only solution to the crises Zimbabwe was facing was God.

The Prophet Fadzai Ministries founder urged the nation as a whole to turn to God and he would avail divine solutions to save Zimbabwe.

“A Message of restoration comes to say only God can save the nation if we adhere to his word.

“The scripture 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land,” he said.