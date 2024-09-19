Mhetu Urges Renewable Energy Expansion to Tackle Power Crisis

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator for Epworth North Constituency, Zivai Mhetu, raised a motion in Parliament regarding the ongoing power shortages across the country.

The country is facing significant challenges in electricity generation, with Kariba Dam’s usable water levels dropping to 8.5%. Additionally, the aging Hwange Thermal Power Station has been plagued by faults.

“Amidst these challenges, we have the proposed Batoka Gorge Hydroelectric Power Station, which is quite promising. The project, situated on the Zambezi River, holds the promise of unlocking Zimbabwe’s vast hydroelectric potential, thereby alleviating our energy deficits and fueling economic progress,” said Mhetu.

Mhetu told Parliament that in its quest to improve power generation and ensure the success of the Batoka Gorge project, Zimbabwe can learn a lot from the Revelstoke Dam in Canada.

“Revelstoke Dam has a water-carrying capacity of 1.5183 cubic kilometers, but it produces around the same electricity as Kariba Dam, which has a much larger water-carrying capacity of 180 cubic kilometers.

“Even though Kariba Dam is currently operating at 9.46% capacity, its current water levels are way over the maximum capacity of Revelstoke Dam. Revelstoke Dam produces 7,817 gigawatt hours (GWh), while Kariba Dam produces an estimated 10,305 gigawatt hours annually,” said Mhetu.

He added that if the country were to utilize Kariba Dam in the same way Canada has utilized Revelstoke Dam, Zimbabwe could achieve a 100% increase in power generation.

Mhetu emphasized the need for authorities to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, stating that increasing renewable energy capacity is paramount.

Among other projects in the pipeline, the MP underscored the urgency of expediting the construction of the proposed 10-MW geothermal power plant at Chimbwawata Hot Springs in Binga District.

He also highlighted the importance of maximizing the potential of existing and upcoming dams, including Kunzvi Dam and Tugwi-Mukosi Dam, to contribute to the national grid. Collaboration with power-generating entities is a priority, according to him.

The Epworth lawmaker urged the government to ensure that the available dams are equipped with the necessary infrastructure to support power generation and to foster greater collaboration with independent power producers (IPPs) to meet energy demands.

