Chiwenga Highlights Governance and Ethics as Keys to Zimbabwe’s Prosperity

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga says the pathway to a prosperous and just society in Zimbabwe is paved with strong governance and ethical accountancy.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe on Thursday, Chiwenga underscored the critical importance of these elements for national progress.

“These are the cornerstones of our nation’s progress. Good governance fosters investor confidence, ensures business continuity and sustainability, and safeguards the public interest. It is not merely a compliance exercise but a strategic imperative that underpins economic growth and development.” ,” Chiwenga said

Addressing the conference theme, ‘A Governance and Accountancy Transformative Agenda: Towards a Shared Future for Zimbabwe,’ Chiwenga highlighted the pivotal role of professionals in these fields.

“Your role as chartered governance and accountancy professionals is crucial in shaping the business landscape and ensuring ethical conduct across all sectors,” he said.

Chiwenga called for governance practices that promote prosperity and equity.

“As we advance the transformative agenda outlined by the conference’s theme, it is essential to embrace governance practices that foster a more prosperous and equitable Zimbabwe,” he said.

The Vice-President also highlighted the necessity of integrating ethical standards into both professional and personal lives.

“Understanding these principles theoretically is not enough. They must be embedded in both your professional and personal lives.”

Chiwenga further pointed out the need to combat corruption and integrate advanced technologies into governance frameworks, stressing that “corruption represents a serious threat to our nation’s progress.”

He added that Zimbabwe must evolve its frameworks to adapt to a rapidly changing economic landscape.

“Reforming our regulations to encourage compliance and adaptability will help ensure competition on the global stage.” Chiwenga said

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

