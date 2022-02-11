‘Militarization Of Civic Space, A Worrying Trend In SADC’

MUTARE- A network of civic rights groups has called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to stem a worrying trend of military involvement in civilian matters and siding with repressive regimes.

Addressing a virtual solidarity rally, Southern Africa People Solidarity Network (SAPSN) chairperson Janet Zhou said reports of state sponsored violence in the kingdom are traceable across the region, where state apparatus has become appendage to political interests.

Zhou said the disproportionate response of state arms in the security sector pointed to a worrying trend of militarization of civic space.

“In Zimbabwe we had shootings after the 2018 and also the military unleashed violence against protesters during a fuel crisis. We view this as militarization of the civic economic, social space which has become a worrisome trend because everywhere we turn. In every space there is a gun.

“This is becoming a worrying trend not only in Zimbabwe but in Mozambique, South Africa and indeed around SADC. It’s a major challenge that we need to face,” she said.

Zhou called for renewed pressure on the SADC troika to resolve the impasse in Swaziland, as previous efforts have failed to bring finality to a fight for democracy which dates back to early 70s when political parties were banned.

“The ineptness of the regional bloc constitutes dereliction of duty as they just go in and they occupy space without conclusive resolution of the matters. They just offer empty hope to the people but there is also fear because we have seen no action to ensure that the demands of the people are respected,” she said.

In the ongoing crackdown on activists, there have been reports of widespread torture, harassment and arrest of pro-democracy campaigners including student union leaders.

Government has denied responsibility for dozens that have been killed, while also seeking to underplay the role of the military and police in the crackdown.

In Eswatini, demonstrators have met a hard fist response from King Mswati II who refuses to heed the five key demands for an all-inclusive dialogue, total unbanning of political parties, appointment of a transitional authority, a new constitution and a multi-party democratic dispensation

Addressing the same platform, Thulani Maseko, chairperson of the Swaziland Multistakeholder Forum (SMF)- which coordinates pro-democracy campaigners in the kingdom, called for regional solidarity to pressurize the SADC security troika to act.

Maseko said the forum would also intensify its regional and international advocacy efforts including calling for the isolation of the regime through sanctions targeted to the royal family and beneficiaries of the current statusqou.

“We are calling for key civic society leaders, nation states and other interested parties to increase pressure for reforms and to also pressure the government to remove the security cluster that is brutalizing the people and instilling fear for calling for change

“This should be categorically stated to the leaders in the country around the conduct of the security cluster which is intimidating torturing and killing people, that it is unacceptable to have state machinery unleashed on citizens,” he said.

SMF was formed to coordinate a cross section of prodemocracy groups, nine political parties in the country, civic formations, students gender groups, church organizations and business in their quest for a democratic dispensation.

SAPSN, formed in 1999 draws membership primarily from national movements and community-based initiatives working on debt, trade, structural adjustment, poverty and globalization in the SADC region.