Stanbic Scoops Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Leading financial services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has won the 2021 Global Banking and Finance Review’s Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Zimbabwe, 263Chat has learnt.

Stanbic was recognized for its well thought out CSR initiatives undertaken in 2021 which cover a wide spectrum of areas such as health and sanitation, education and environment.

In a statement, Stanbic bank confirmed that they donated a US$15 000 haemodialysis machine to Gwanda Provincial Hospital in Matabeleland South.

“The donation played a pivotal role in alleviating kidney failure challenges faced by patients in and around the Province. The machine helps prolong life when kidneys would have failed due to diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, mellitus HIV, malaria among others,” said Stanbic.

Other beneficiaries of Stanbic bank’s CSR initiatives last year include the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) whose members received US$20 000 for purchase of chemotherapy drugs.

The Albino Charity Organization of Zimbabwe (ALCOZ) received a variety of sun protection items such as lip balms, lotions, sun hats among others at a total cost of ZW$3, 5 million.

In 2020 Stanbic Bank donated US$200 000.00 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), ventilators and test kits at a time when the county had begun grappling with the Covid 19 and there was dire need for this equipment by healthcare workers.

In 2019, the institution also constructed a state-of-the-art Mothers Waiting Home in Nyamuzuwe, Mutoko to alleviate the plight of expectant mothers who had to travel long distances to deliver.

Global Banking and Finance Review Magazine said the awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Finance community.

“The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence with the financial world,” said the Magazine.

Launched in 2011, The Awards have evolved and grown to include those in Banking, Foreign Exchange, Insurance, Hedge Funds, Pension Funds, Compliance and Advisory, Corporate Governance, Brokerage and Exchanges, Project Finance, Binary Options, Investment Management, Technology, Asset and Wealth management, Islamic Finance, Exchange Traded Funds, real estate, CSR and other areas.

Global Banking and Finance Review has also evolved over the years to have a more balanced view for informative and independent news within the financial community.

It has experienced contributors who provide quality and in-depth insights in a clear and concise way, providing leading players and key figures with up to date information within the finance sector.

The Magazine is read in 200 different countries with a readership which includes Presidents, CEOs, CFOs and Senior Decision Makers within Fortune 500 companies, Major Banks, Financial Institutions, Central Banks, Traders and individuals interested in the business and financial markets and news.

Given its global reach, other winning financial institutions were drawn from Egypt, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Mynamar, Europe, United Kingdom, South East Asia, China among many other countries and continents.