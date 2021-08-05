Mnangagwa Sells 50 380 Copies Of New Book

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s book, “A Life Of Sacrifice”, released earlier today has already sold 50 380 copies at a price of US$15 each, the Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba has revealed.

The book which was written by renowned economist, Eddie Cross traces Mnangagwa’s life and struggles in the liberation war until assuming the presidency.

“A LIFE OF SACRIFICE is the first ever biography of the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Hlupeko Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Remarkably detailed, it traces the tumultuous life of a freedom fighter who escapes the noose by a whisker, to suffer a ten-year imprisonment in isolation in settler colonial Rhodesia’s cruel D-Class cell reserved for persons deemed dangerous. Undeterred, the freedom fighter rejoins comrades to wage the armed struggle from Mozambique until final victory in 1980 when Zimbabwe becomes free and independent,” Charamba summarised the book on Twitter.