Mnangagwa Sells 50 380 Copies Of New Book

News
By Lemuel chekai

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s book, “A Life Of Sacrifice”, released earlier today has already sold 50 380 copies at a price of US$15 each, the Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba has revealed.

The book which was written by renowned economist, Eddie Cross traces Mnangagwa’s life and struggles in the liberation war until assuming the presidency.

“A LIFE OF SACRIFICE is the first ever biography of the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Hlupeko Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Remarkably detailed, it traces the tumultuous life of a freedom fighter who escapes the noose by a whisker, to suffer a ten-year imprisonment in isolation in settler colonial Rhodesia’s cruel D-Class cell reserved for persons deemed dangerous. Undeterred, the freedom fighter rejoins comrades to wage the armed struggle from Mozambique until final victory in 1980 when Zimbabwe becomes free and independent,” Charamba summarised the book on Twitter.

He added, “Independent Zimbabwe’s first State Security minister, the middle-aged Emmerson bears the onerous burden of coordinating the delicate process of integrating hitherto warring armies into one National Army loyal to the new dispensation. Simultaneously, he is also watching over the nascent State as Security Minister, in which role he foils countless attempts at violently reversing the new order. The biography traces the eventful life of a cadre-turned-president whose life and fate intersects with that of the very country he now presides over.”
In line with COVID-19 protocols, the book launch was held simultaneously across three venues.

 

 

