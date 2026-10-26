Tshabangu Under Fire Over CCC Leadership, Funding and Appointments

Self style opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has come under fier who disgrntle member wh accuse him of making unilateral decisions, sidelining party structures and failing to account for millions of dollars in political party funding.

In a letter gleaned by this publication, party members raised concerns over the alleged failure to convene formal party meetings, the handling of government funding and appointments to key leadership positions.

They accused Tshabangu of personalising the party and disregarding its constitution, which he said required major decisions to be made collectively through established party organs.

“It is with a heavy heart that we address you CCC party champions through this media platform updating you on goings-on within the people’s party that has sadly been personalized by one individual who unilaterally make decisions that require the collective or party organs as enshrined in the party constitution,” read the letter.

They said, as of last year, Tshabangu had not formally convened a meeting involving other party organs and departments with invitations issued and minutes recorded.

The dispute also centres on the distribution of funds allocated to political parties by the government they said (last year) the government had released more than ZiG25.3 million, equivalent to about US$1.4 million, in political party funding in April 2025, but alleged that the party’s national finance committee had not met to oversee or determine how the money should be distributed.

“As a department we are constitutionally mandated to sit in the National finance committee that oversees or determines the distribution of these funds but that never happened,” they said.

The party memnber demanded the immediate and transparent release of the money to provincial and district structures to support party programmes and also called for a clear record of how the funds had been spent arguing that public funding should be subject to accountability requirements.

The allegations add another layer to the divisions within the CCC which has been embroiled in a prolonged leadership dispute following Tshabangu’s emergence as interim secretary-general.further accused the party leadership of making appointments that, in his view, risked undermining regional representation.

He pointed to the concentration of several senior parliamentary positions among politicians from Matabeleland, including the leader of the opposition, the Senate chief whip, the National Assembly chief whip and the leader of the women’s caucus.

“It’s not just a mere coincidence that the Leader of Opposition is from MATEBELELAND, the Senate Chief Whip is from MATEBELELAND, the National Assembly Chief Whip is from MATEBELELAND, the Woman’s Caucus leader in Parliament is again from MATEBELELAND,” they wrote.

“We need to balance all provinces and as the Organising department we ought to be fully consulted before such crucial and strategic appointments are done.”

The letter also renewed calls for the appointment of an interim presidium arguing that the party needed a properly constituted leadership to function effectively.

He said the organising department had a constitutional responsibility to oversee the establishment of party structures and would consult members on suitable candidates to fill key leadership positions until a congress was held.

“Interim Presidium appointments is long overdue. We want to build an institution that will outlive us,” he said.

“Political parties just like human beings operate effectively when all its body organs are there, we cannot continue to be a party that operates from the intestines without the head and brains.”

The latest dispute comes amid reports that Susan Matsunga has been appointed interim national organiser while Evans Ndaba has reportedly been named interim deputy national organiser.

Sources cited in the reports alleged that the appointments were made without an internal democratic process further fuelling concerns about Tshabangu’s leadership and control of party structures.