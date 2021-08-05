Organisation Demands Justice For Marange Teenager Who Died During Labor

A local organisation working with girls, Shamwari Yemwanasikana (SYS) has demanded justice for the under-aged girl who reportedly died during labor, urging government to regulate the operations of the cults that disguise themselves as churches whilst abusing women and girls.

In a statement, Shamwari Yemwanasikana expressed worry over endless reports of apostolic sect leaders denying their members right to seek medical attention.

“It is infuriating that the young girl met her untimely death in the hands of a religious leader, a death that could have been avoided had she gotten medical treatment in time. In practicing her religious beliefs, she was denied her constitutional right to accessing health services,” said SYS.

The organisation bemoaned the fact perpetrators of such ‘barbaric’ acts have gone unpunished for a very long time.

“There is false sense of security that these madzibaba’s possess that gives them the power to disregard the law and act anyhow.

“Law is law and should not be selective regardless of the perpetrator’s position in society. The perpetrator and the accomplices who had a hand in the acts that led to her death should be arrested and the deceased should get the justice that she deserves,” read the statement.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana highlighted that the constitution criminalizes sexual intercourse with a young person who is below the age of consent which is 16 years while advocating for the arrest of the person who impregnated the teenager girl.

“The person who impregnated the young girl committed a crime and violated the deceased hence should face the full arm of the law. The guardians of the deceased should be held accountable for their omission in reporting the abuse to the law enforcers,” further reads the statement.

The constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe affords everyone the right to freedom of conscience, which includes freedom to practice and propagate and give expression to religion and belief in section 60 (1) (a). The constitution also guarantees the right to health care in section 76.

“The voice of church leaders needs to be heard in these crucial times when the girl child is being abused in the hands of church leaders. This is no longer the time to be silenced by these men of cloth who have turned to be wolves in sheep’s clothing,” read the statement.