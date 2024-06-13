Mnangagwa Restores Musara Chieftainship

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reversed a decision made by former Minister of Local Government July Moyo to downgrade the Musara Chieftainship to a headman.

In a letter written by the Minister of Local Government Daniel Garwe and copied to all departments including the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira, director local government ministry and many others, Mnangagwa said Musara must be reinstated as a Chief.

Garwe said the President has nullified the downgrading and has since reinstated the Musara Chieftainship with immediate effect.

“Please be advised that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa has nullified the decision to downgrade the Musara Chieftainship to Headmanship.

“By copy of this Minute, you are therefore advised to proceed to carry out the full statutory duties of a chief as prescribed in the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter 29: 17),” part of the letter reads.

In 2014, the High Court ordered Boniface Musara as substantive chief for ward 32 Masvingo District, after then President Robert Mugabe through Local Government Minister Ignatious Chombo had resuscitated the Musara Chieftainship in 2013, which had been banished by the colonial regime in the 1940s.

In August 2023, the Musara Chieftainship was downgraded to headman by July Moyo under controversial circumstances. Mnangagwa has since nullified the downgrade and reinstated the chieftainship with immediate effect.