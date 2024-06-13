Shock as Harare Admits Uncertainty Over Household Billing Numbers

In a startling revelation, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has disclosed that the City Council is currently unaware of the exact number of households it is billing.

Addressing Councillors during a special council meeting in the capital, Cllr Mafume said he has directed the department in charge to expedite the process.

“As I speak, we don’t know how many households we are billing in the city. It’s very critical. The departments in charge should not waste time. Sit down and get this done,” said Mafume

The special council meeting focused on key agenda items including an update on the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, refuse collection, and the decentralization of city services.

The electronic billing system is expected to streamline the billing process, making it more efficient and accurate.

This system will provide real-time data on households and their billing status, thereby reducing discrepancies and improving revenue collection.

The initiative also aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the city’s financial operations.

In addition to billing issues, the council meeting addressed the ongoing challenges in refuse collection citing that council is incapacitated.

Decentralization was another key topic at the meeting, with discussions centered on how to effectively distribute city services across various districts to improve accessibility and efficiency.

