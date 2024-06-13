Mnangagwa Champions Technological Revolution at CEO Africa Roundtable

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has highlighted the transformative potential of technology and innovation in shaping Africa’s future.

Addressing the 10th edition of the CEO Africa Annual Roundtable in Victoria Falls held Under the theme “The Future of Africa: Modernise, Reshape and Grow,” the President commended the CEO Africa Roundtable for its focused discussions and innovative platforms addressing key economic sectors.

“The Round Table event offers members and other business leaders a platform for networking, gleaning experts’ insights, and expressing views on the local business environment,” Mnangagwa said.

He highlighted the critical role of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in modernizing and reshaping Africa’s economies.

“We are currently standing on the brink of a technological revolution,” he said, noting the fusion of physical, digital, and biological technologies.

This revolution, he added, is disrupting industries worldwide, transforming production, management, and governance systems.

The President urged business and policymakers to harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s potential to improve global income levels and quality of life.

“Adapt quickly to changing market conditions through modernisation initiatives,” he advised, expressing the benefits of higher productivity, enhanced customer experience, and cost savings.

Mnangagwa also called on state-owned enterprises to adopt modern technologies to provide quality and affordable services, crucial for national infrastructure encouraging local authorities to use technologies for resource planning and risk management, essential for developing smart cities.

Highlighting his government’s efforts to improve the business environment, Mnangagwa pointed to broad measures enhancing Zimbabwe’s competitiveness and investment climate.

He urged exploration of investment opportunities across key sectors like commerce, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and tourism.

He urged the business community to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which represents a vast market with a GDP of over $3 trillion and a population exceeding 1.3 billion.

“By aligning the North-South Corridor development with AfCFTA principles, we lay a foundation for seamless regional integration,” he said.

The President also stressed the importance of addressing climate change, highlighting Zimbabwe’s National Climate Change Response Strategy.

Despite challenges like the El-Nino-induced drought, the President noted the economy’s positive growth trajectory with a 4.8 percent GDP growth projection for 2024.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

