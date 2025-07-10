MPs Slam Land Barons and Unserviced Stands Crisis

Parliament exploded in debate Wednesday over illegal land sales and mushrooming unserviced settlements with legislators warning of “ghost cities” emerging on the borders of major towns.

Chivi South Constituency legislator Felix Maburutse kicked off the grilling by questioning the government’s policy on private developers selling residential stands without providing basic services like roads, water and sewer systems.

Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr. Anxious Masuka who was standing in for the leader of the house confirmed the government had suspended moratoriums that previously allowed such transactions.

“From now on, stands must be serviced before people move in. That is government policy,” he said

Hatcliffe Member of Parliament, Agency Gumbo pressed further “What about places already developed illegally? Caledonia, Epworth, Gimboki, Cowdray Park — people live without roads, sewage or clean water.”

In response, Masuka revealed that a high-level inter-ministerial committee — including the Ministries of Justice, Lands, Local Government and the Attorney General’s Office — has been established to regularize existing settlements.

“We’re learning from Epworth’s pilot regularization. We’ll scale it countrywide,” he said.

MPs were not convinced this would curb rampant illegal allocations.

Rushinga Member of Parliament, Tendai Nyabani accused land barons of duping desperate home-seekers and going unpunished.

“People are losing money. Their homes are being demolished, yet these criminals walk free,” he charged.

In response to Nyabani’s assertions, Masuka promised a clampdown: “There is a national policy on urban state land. The moratorium is backed by enforcement measures. We’re cleaning up the mess.”

However, Mbizo constituency lawmaker Corban Madzivanyika questioned if it was a policy to settle people and legalise later.

“Is it now policy to settle people without services and regularize later? That’s backwards governance.”

Masuka conceded the point. “No, it’s not policy. Going forward, developers must provide roads, water, and electricity first.”

Still, legislators demanded more decisive action, including arresting land barons and fast-tracking title deeds for regularise properties.