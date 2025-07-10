Zim’s Milling Sector Turns New Page with Historic GMAZ-ZMX Partnership

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) and the Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX) on Wednesday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at transforming the country’s grain marketing and procurement systems.

Speaking at the ceremony, GMAZ chairman Tafadzwa Musarara hailed the agreement as a “historic occasion” that signals a departure from state-reliant grain procurement to a fully private-sector-driven model.

“This agreement will fully operationalise our commodity exchange by committing to procure all maize brought to it. It’s a game-changer that aligns Zimbabwe with international best practice,” Musarara said.

GMAZ, a US$1.2 billion industry body covering maize meal, flour, rice, sugar beans, stock feeds and more has played a crucial role in stabilising food supply during the country’s worst drought in modern history.

From September 2023 to June 2025, private players under GMAZ imported 1.34 million tonnes of maize ensuring national availability of mealie meal and stock feed during a period of severe agricultural distress.

While applauding government ministries for facilitating those imports, Musarara highlighted the need to shift toward self-reliance.

“Relying on imports is neither sustainable nor predictable. Promoting local production is the most viable option,” he said.

He also revealed plans to ramp up contract farming—including for rice, a crop with rising domestic demand.

Meanwhile, ZMX Chief Executive Officer Collen Tapfumaneyi outlined the exchange’s expanding role in revolutionising grain trading in Zimbabwe.

“Our Warehouse Receipts System has cut post-harvest losses and unlocked liquidity for smallholder farmers,” he said.

These receipts can be traded or used as collateral for loans, offering farmers more flexible and secure income streams.

Tapfumaneyi also announced a strategic collaboration with the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), integrating its vast storage infrastructure with ZMX’s trading platform.

The result is a streamlined, transparent supply chain from producer to processor.

“Through this partnership, millers will be able to procure directly from ZMX, with predictable pricing and faster payments. This is more than just a trading platform—it’s the foundation for a resilient, traceable grain supply system,” he said.

With maize demand set to reach 75,000 tonnes monthly from August, GMAZ assured consumers of steady supply until the 2025 harvest urging against panic buying.

The partnership, stakeholders agreed at the signing ceremony said is a critical step toward food security, rural development and an empowered agricultural economy.